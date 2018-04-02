Man knocked out cold by stranger in San Marcos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN MARCOS, Texas — One man has months of therapy to look forward to thanks to his unknown attacker.

Peyton Pyle was in San Marcos celebrating a friend's birthday, making their round on the square to the local bars.

Heading to their next stop, surveillance video shows Peyton walking across the road with other unknown bar-hoppers.

"They never saw these individuals, never encountered them. my son knows none of them, his friends have never seen or met any of them," Barry Pyle said.

Sure enough, one of those strangers would dramatically change his life—and not for the better!

"Shortly after, they got in line, the individual turned around and assaulted our son," Barry Pyle said.

Peyton was hit so hard, he was instantly knocked unconscious. he suffered from a brain hemorrhage, struggled to speak, and lost complete hearing in his right ear.

he was in intensive care for nine days!

"That's aggravated assault. Clearly, I don't know what my son said, and I don't know what he did when he reached up to touch the individual, but you can see that it clearly didn't justify the hit," Barry Pyle said.

Peyton recently graduated from Texas State University and was starting a job in Austin.

Now, he'll have to put all that on hold as his family pleads for the community to help them find Peyton's attacker.