Montgomery County cockfighting bust leads to three arrests, two citations

CLEVELAND, Texas — Three suspects were arrested and two others were issued citations after Montgomery County deputies busted a cockfighting ring in the Cleveland area over the weekend. According to investigators, 12 live roosters and 18 dead roosters were confiscated at the scene.

The sheriff’s office was dispatched to the 100 block of Gill Road at 3:05 p.m. March 31 after receiving an animal cruelty call.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly found at least five men standing around a metal area built just outside the residence. One of the suspects noticed they were being watched and the me scattered — one suspect fled into the woods, deputies said.

The remaining suspects were eventually detained.

Besides living and deceased livestock, officers also found cockfighting paraphernalia and other evidence that suggest the men were involved in a cockfighting operation.

Jose Luis Lopez, 39, and Francisco Olivo, 57, are charged with felony cockfighting.

Jose Adrian Lopez, 43, is charged with evading arrest. He was also cited was attending the fight.

Segura Honorato, 33, and Jesus Delton, 52, were issued a citation for attending the cockfighting event.