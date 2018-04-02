NewsFix in Space: China space station falls to Earth, Trump readies for Space Force and who tore a hole in our ionosphere?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHINA — And now, it's time once again for NewsFix in Space!

Our latest adventure takes us into orbit around the Earth when a big surprise fell out of the sky on April Fool's Day. No joke!

The Chinese space lab Tiangong-1 came crashing to earth and fell into the South Pacific Sunday, according to China's Manned Space Agency.

It was a sort of China Syndrome for the world since there was a slight chance the space junk could fall on a populated area.

It's the most anticipated space fall since America's Skylab fell to earth and landed in Australia back in 1979.

Now that China's debris is back— the Communist country warns all pieces remaining are still property of China.

So, what's going to happen to all that space junk now? Well, it's likely at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean.

Speaking of stuff falling out of the sky...just who would we call if some unforeseen evil threatened our galaxy?

Well, President Donald Trump has announced his vision for a space force!

"Space is a war fighting domain, just like the land, air and sea," the president recently announced in San Diego.

Apparently, the National Defense Authorization Act of 2017 could lead to a new Space Force.

Guess that's one way of taming the final frontier!

And you'll never guess who the U.S. Space Force may have to go after soon...Elon Musk founder of Space X.

Scientists say Space X tore a hole in the Earth's ionosphere— or upper atmosphere—with its Falcon 9 Rocket last August!

The ionsphere is where a lot of radio and satellite communications are transmitted and managed.

The hole was 560 miles wide, but the hole thing only lasted about three hours, according to scientists.

The rocket's vertical trajectory apparently caused the hole, but scientists warn increased launches like that could disrupt GPS services on earth!

So, where's that Space Force when you need them? Until next time, keep watching the skies— and keep watching NewsFix in Space!