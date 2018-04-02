× Orange Out: Fans prepare for Astros Opening Day against Baltimore Orioles

HOUSTON— The World Champion Astros are back in Houston for opening night against the Baltimore Orioles and a larger-than-life pre-game celebration.

The opening day street fest hosted by Budweiser will kick off the opening day festivities from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday. During the fest, fans can enjoy live music, food vendors and exclusive access to the center field.

Following the festival, the Astros will unveil the 2017 World Championship Pennant for the Opening Day Ceremonies. Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane and the Budweiser Clydesdales will present the champs with the Commissioner’s Trophy along with a flyover by the US Navy Training Air Wing 2, from the Naval Air Base in Kingsville, Texas.

The Astros announced that country music legend Clay Walker will return to perform the National Anthem and Astros former first base coach Rich Dauer will throw the ceremonial first pitch.

Astros fans are asking everyone to come out in full regalia and “Orange Out” Minute Maid Park for the game starter at 6:10 p.m.