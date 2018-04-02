× Tuesday storms: Severe weather alert issued for Houston, southeast Texas

HOUSTON— The National Weather Service says the Houston area can expect some moderately severe weather beginning Tuesday afternoon, lasting through the rush hour.

The NWS says Houstonians can expect damaging winds and large hails. Although flash flooding is not expected, additional flooding is possible in the northeast counties where the recent rainfall caused the rivers and tributaries to rise.

Ahead of the storms, arrival, Houstonians should prepare by:

Securing outdoor items that can be blown away.

that can be blown away. Make plans in the event weather impacts travel on Tuesday afternoon.

in the event weather impacts travel on Tuesday afternoon. If you drive a high-profile vehicle, be sure to drive slowly during periods of severe weather .

. Monitor official sources for current conditions , such as: National Weather Service Houston/Galveston Forecast Office ( weather.gov/houston ) Houston Transtar ( houstontranstar.org )

, such as:

Avoid traveling during periods of heavy rain and strong winds. Rain can keep you from seeing the road ahead of you, and can result in dangerous accidents. Strong winds can tip very large vehicles over, or make them difficult to maneuver in roadways.

Rain can keep you from seeing the road ahead of you, and can result in dangerous accidents. Strong winds can tip very large vehicles over, or make them difficult to maneuver in roadways. Sign up for CenterPoint Energy’s Power Alert Service to get timely alerts in the event your power is interrupted by strong winds.

to get timely alerts in the event your power is interrupted by strong winds. If you sustain damage to your home, or see a tree or debris in the street, report it to Houston 311 (713-837-0311), when safe to do so.

LATEST WEATHER: Click here for CW39 interactive radar and forecast

Additional Resources can be found here:

• NWS Houston Galveston Phone Numbers: (281) 337-5074 ext. 234 or ext. 232

• NWS Houston/Galveston Webpage: www.weather.gov/houston

• National Hurricane Center Webpage: www.hurricanes.gov

• Hourly Forecasts (Click Your Location): http://forecast.weather.gov/gridpoint.php?site=hgx&TypeDefault=graphical

• West Gulf River Forecast Center Webpage: www.weather.gov/wgrfc

• AHPS Webpage: http://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=hgx

• Hazardous Weather Outlook: https://forecast.weather.gov/product.php?site=hgx&product=HWO&issuedby=hgx