Unidentified body found in burning vehicle in Huntsville, deputies say 

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The Waller County Sheriff’s Office is trying to confirm the identity of a man found inside a burning vehicle in Huntsville over the weekend

Huntsville firefighters responded to a 911 call regarding a burning vehicle in the 100 block of FM 2989 around 6:17 a.m. Saturday. The body was found inside the vehicle after the fire was extinguished.

At this time, investigators say it is not considered to be an accident but an intentional act.

The sheriff’s office said the victim appears to be a white or Hispanic man around 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet 1 inch tall and between 20 to 30 years of age.

If you may have any information please contact Crime Stoppers at (936) 294-9494 or the sheriff’s office at (936) 435-2422.