Victorious Astros win 6-1 against Baltimore Orioles

HOUSTON– The World Champion Astros were back in their groove Monday night as they claimed victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Astros right-hander Joe Musgrove played a major role in helping to secure the 6-1 win.

Musgrove allowed four hits and didn’t walk a batter in seven scoreless innings, which helped the ‘Stros hold a 5-0 lead well into the seventh.

Trey Mancini hit a home run in the ninth securing the first hit of the night for the Orioles, but it wasn’t enough to take the lead.

The ‘Stros will face off against the Orioles on Tuesday night at 7:10 p.m. for the second game of the Three Game Home Stand.