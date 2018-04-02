Woman leaves baby in car while she gets drunk at Spring bar, deputies say

HOUSTON — A local woman is facing serious charges after leaving an infant in the car while she enjoyed several drinks at a bar Monday morning in the Spring area, according to the Harris County Constable’s Office.

Aaronda Watkins, 25, is charged with child endangerment.

Investigators said Watkins left the infant locked in a vehicle before walking into a bar in the 10800 block of Louetta Road. The sheriff’s office said the suspect drank several alcoholic beverages and then tried to drive away while highly intoxicated.

The suspect was later detained after the incident was reported.

Watkins was booked into the Harris County Jail, where her bond was set at $1,000.

The child was not injured and has been released to a family member.

The relationship between Watkins and the infant has not been confirmed.