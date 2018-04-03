First person sent to jail in Russia probe while Mueller sets sights on former Trump Campaign adviser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — The Russia probe picked up some steam on Tuesday.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller recorded his investigation's first sentencing for one of the individuals caught in its net.

"Lock him up! Lock him up!" a single protester chanted outside the Federal court house.

A Federal judge ordered Dutch attorney Alex Van Der Zwaan to serve 30 days in jail and pay a $20,000 fine after Van Der Zwaan pleaded guilty back in February to lying to Mueller's investigative team.

"Clearly, you cannot lie and think that you can get away with something like this," ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Rep. Eliot Engel said.

Van Der Zwaan is tied to former Trump Deputy Campaign Chairman Rick Gates, who also pleaded guilty to lying to the special counsel.

Of course, Van Der Zwaan's crime was completely unrelated to any involvement with the Trump Campaign.

And that's a point former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort has tried to make through his attorney that Mueller went way beyond the scope of his investigation to see if the Trump Campaign colluded with Russians in the 2016 Presidential Election.

Manafort faces a laundry list of charges with financial crimes related to work with the Ukrainian government, and Manafort has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Manafort faces two Federal trials later this year.

But on Monday, prosecutors filed a declassified memo revealing Mueller had been given the green light to investigate Manafort on multiple fronts.

The memo from last August came from Mueller's boss Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Prosecutors claim the memo armed Mueller with full authority to go after Manafort's ties to any Russia-backed politicians and oligarchs.

So, looks like Manafort's trials will still go forward unless there's another court challenge.

Meanwhile, Mueller now has his sights set on former Trump Campaign adviser Roger Stone and his potential ties to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Journal reports Stone claimed he was dining with Assange in a 2016 email, but since then, Stone has denied ever meeting Assange or getting any info from Wikileaks.

Stone said the email was "said in jest."

Still, Mueller remains on a mission.