HCSO: Gas station shootout leaves one man dead, multiple injured in north Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas— The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shootout at a gas station left one man dead and multiple injured in north Houston.

According to deputies, the incident occured in the 8500 block of Red Cliff around 3 a.m.

Witnesses say four men in a vehicle were shot by two other men in a gray colored Toyota sedan.

Two of the men who were shot at are in good condition. The other two were rushed to a nearby hospital in critical and stable condition.

Deputies announced through social media around 7:46 a.m. that the man in critical condition has been pronounced dead.

The case has been turned over to the HCSO homicide division.