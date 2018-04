× HPD: Man and juvenile shot at Shell gas station in southeast Houston

HOUSTON—The Houston Police Department is investigating the shooting of a man and a juvenile in southeast Houston.

The incident occured at a Shell gas station at 7401 Cullen Blvd around 12:25 p.m.

According to police, two men pulled into the gas station and opened fire on the man the juvenile.

The two victims were taken to Ben Taub in stable condition.