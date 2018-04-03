× Katy ISD warns parents after teen approached by man at bus stop

KATY, Texas— Katy Independent School District police are investigating after a teen claimed a man approached her at a bus stop Thursday.

The incident occurred in the 21300 block of Park Brook near Park Brush around 6:40 a.m.

The teen, who attends Memorial Parkway Junior High, told officers that the man pulled up to the bus stop and rolled down the window of his dark colored pick- up truck and said “Hey it’s chilly outside, I have a jacket inside the truck if you want to get in.”

The teen said she got scared and ran away.

No other description of the man or the pick-up truck was provided.