Meadows Place parents fight for the future of local elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEADOWS PLACE, TX - Across the city of Meadows Place, parents are wearing red shirts with the phrase #SaveME on them. It's all part of a campaign the citizens have in defending the future of Meadows Elementary.

"To me, they should have more schools like this," said one parent, Michael Macris. " It's a tremendous source of community pride and continuity. It's a vital piece of what makes Meadows Places a true community."

Fort Bend Independent School District is reviewing plans for all of its facilities as part of the 2018 Facilities Master Plan. A Facilities Steering Committee made up of a cross section of community members and district staff has been meeting to discuss facilities assessment data, student enrollment projections, and community feedback to develop options and recommendations regarding utilization of the district's facilities.

The Meadows Elementary campus was found to need renovations, and ideas brought forward also included tearing down the school and rebuilding, or possibly closing the school and sending students to other campuses in the district.

"We know that these schools are directly tied to the communities that they serve, and that's why it's important they have a voice in this decision making process," Fort Bend ISD spokesperson Amanda Bubela said. "Right now, what we have are not recommendations, they're not proposals, these are ideas that were generated by a Facilities Steering Committee based on a preliminary review of the assessment of the facilities and also the overall, educational environment."

Opened in 1973, Meadows Elementary is currently at 92% capacity with students. At the very least, the building is in need of repairs.

The mayor of Meadows Place, Charles Jessup, believes it's crucial to keep an elementary school in the city.

"Emotionally, it's the heartbeat of our city," Jessup said. "Our kids go there. It produces life every morning, coming in and going out. There's people in and around it all day long."

Jessup believes closing the school would be devastating.

"We can't even imagine yet what the impact would be. The immediate impact would probably be on the housing. People are coming to our city because there is a school there."

Tuesday night, FBISD held one of four community meetings with the public to discuss more ideas as it pertains to the district facilities. The remaining three will be:

Wednesday, April 4th, 2018

7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Marshall High School

1220 Buffalo Run

Missouri City, TX 77489 Tuesday, April 10th, 2018

7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Elkins High School

7007 Knights Court

Missouri City, TX 77459 Wednesday, April 11th, 2018

7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Austin High School

3434 Pheasant Creek Drive

Sugar Land, TX 77498

For more information on FBISD's Facilities Master Planning, click here.