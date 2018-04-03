WATCH LIVE: MLK 50, remembering the life and legacy of the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 

HOUSTON — Today marks 50 years since the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., one of the most impactful advocates for human equality and civil reform in U.S. History! In homes and schools across the nation, citizens are reflecting on the life and legacy of the great American civil rights campaigner.

Tune into CW39.com as we remember Dr. King’s most poignant speeches, causes and those who stood beside him— including several livestreams of celebrations in Houston and Memphis.

In the meantime, learn more about Dr. King and the impact his life and death with the following videos and articles:

On this Day in History: 50th anniversary of Dr. King’s assassination

April 4, 1968 at the Lorraine Motel, a single gunshot from an assassin’s rifle would leave a painful and unforgettable scar on Memphis and one that would change the world forever.

Ways you can honor Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years after his assassination

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination. In recognition, The King Center in Atlanta has a list of events and service projects you can get involved with.

Standing in the shadows of history: A virtual tour of the National Civil Rights Museum

When thousands of visitors descend on the quiet city blocks around the National Civil Rights Museum for the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., they’ll be walking over hallowed ground in the civil rights struggle. The museum, which tells the story of African-Americans from the Middle Passage to the present, is located at the Lorraine Motel — the place where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spent his final hours.

Rev. Jesse Jackson remembers his final moments with Dr. King

Fifty years after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, we spoke with Rev. Jesse Jackson.

A look at Civil Rights activism 50 years ago and now

During the height of the civil rights era, there was a clear line of individuals who became the faces of the movement. They were the leaders and everyone seemed to unite behind them. But how has that changed in 50 years? Is there the same clarity?