Newest ‘Black Lightning’ star Regina Ting Chen visits NewsFix

HOUSTON — She's the hottest new member of the CW's superhero family.

Houston's own Regina Ting Chen, a co-star on the show black lightning, stopped by Newsfix for an exclusive interview.

29-year-old Chen, who grew up in San Antonio and is now a Houston resident, was cast as news anchor Chandler Tong and will make her debut appearance tonight.

Chen says the toughest part about being on the set was being more than a little star stuck.

Chen hopes her success will inspire others to reach for their dream no matter how tough it gets.

And with the local movie, Lion Killer, in production and Black Lightning getting the “Green Light" for a second season. We might just see more of her in the future.

