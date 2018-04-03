Older man, woman accused of stealing bag of money left in shopping cart at Walmart in New Caney

NEW CANEY, Texas — Investigators are searching for an older man and woman accused of stealing money left in a shopping cart outside a Walmart in New Caney, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The alleged theft took place March 23 around 10:40 a.m. at the Walmart in the 20300 block of Highway 59.

Investigators said a Subway employee was moving products from the shopping cart to her vehicle when she accidentally forgot a blue Chase bag filled with money, receipts and other documents inside the cart. The employee planned to take the items to another Subway location and when she noticed it was missing, she returned to the Walmart. However, the bag of money was gone.

According to deputies, surveillance footage shows an older man taking the bag after it was pointed out to him by an woman. The man looked inside the bag, and instead of trying to return it, he and the woman left the store.

Officers said the man was wearing a blue shirt, a tan Splendora Wildcats hat and blue jeans. He was driving a dark-colored Ford F-150.

If you recognize these individuals please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800.