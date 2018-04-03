One killed, at least 15 others injured after Houston tour bus crashes in Mexico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS RAMONES, Mexico — A deadly bus crash in Mexico has left one person dead and at least 15 others injured, according to federal police in northern Mexico.

The Pegasso Tour Bus departed the Tornado Bus Company terminal in Houston about 8 p.m. last night and was bound for Monterrey, Mexico, authorities said.

But on the Reynosa-Monterrey Highway just outside of Monterrey, the bus crashed and ended up on its side in a ditch about a hundred miles southwest of the Texas-Mexico border.

Authorities say about 40 passengers were on the bus when it crashed.

Police indicate the injured have been rushed to area hospitals.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.