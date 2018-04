Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Mark your calendars and grab your pom poms, the Houston Texans 2018 cheerleader tryouts are approaching.

Texans cheerleaders, Mallory and Morgan S. joined CW39 Houston's Maggie Flecknoe to give all the 411 on tryouts. They also shared their biggest piece of advice.

Tryouts will be held on Saturday, April 14 at the Houston Methodist Training Center and you can find more details here.