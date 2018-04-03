Supermarket singing sensation’s viral video leads to acceptance into very prestigious Berklee College of Music

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERTOWN, Mass. — From supermarket staffer to social media singing sensation. A Brazilian born balladeer in Massachusetts now has the opportunity of a lifetime.

Last December, video of Guilherme Assuncao, or Glly, singing in the Russo's floral department went viral and caught the eyes and ears of a nearby music school. They invited Gilly to apply and audition.

That audio system soundcheck became Gilly's ticket to the Berklee College of Music in Boston, quite possibly the most prestigious music school in the world.

"My heart stopped. I didn't know what to do," Gilly said.

Despite it being after 1 a.m. in Brazil, Gilly called his number one fan.

"I called my grandma. I woke her up and she was so happy, so proud," Gilly said.

Now he just needs to come up with $30,000 by September that's just tuition for the first semester.

"I went to the Boston library. They have a place there that helps you find scholarships for your cause. I just got to make it happen," Gilly said.

His friends are trying to help. They've set up a GoFundMe page. Gilly's days of performing around produce may be over, which really is something to sing about.

