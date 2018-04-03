Texas wants to speed up appeals process for executions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The state of Texas wants to speed up executions for death row inmates hoping to "opt in" to a federal law that would limit inmates appeals options and shorten the legal process.

"If they agree for Texas to opt in on this federal law, we are gearing up to execute innocent and mentally ill people, as well as those that are guilty, Is that what we want?" asked Anthony Graves who was exonerated from death row after being wrongfully convicted and incarcerated for 18 years before finally being exonerated and released.

Reducing time would save the government money by cutting back on long court cases and victims advocates say speeding up cases could help victims' families heal.

"It is a long, enduring painful process for victims families to basically have their lives put on standby to finally see punishment carried out in the murder of one of their loved ones," said City of Houston Victims Rights Advocate Andy Kahan.

But on on the other side, that could increase the risk of executing an innocent suspect.

"I'm standing here today after losing 18 years of my life for wrongful conviction and I sat on death row along with two execution dates, so we know we're getting it wrong, but to go backwards, that's not about reform," said Graves.