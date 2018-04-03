The Inside Story: Ultimate fan guide to Houston Astros baseball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON —Who's ready for some Houston Astros baseball!

The boys are back, baby! Excitement is at an all-time high and we got the need to know.

So, put on the new golden gear and prepare yourself to watch the home runs fly with the Ultimate Fan Guide to the 2018 season in today's Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.

Fans will get a chance to enjoy 19 new, fresh and made to order menu items at Minute Maid Park. From a Barbacoa Burger, to the 45-Express Taco that features hot Cheetos. This is year is definitely all about decadence.

After fans tackle the concessions stands the next stop is finding the perfect seat.

So where is the best view at the Ballpark you ask?

According to bestbaseballseats.com,if you are looking to spend some major dinero the club seats (213-226) around the home plate will fetch you a birds eye view. For those of us watching our wallets a little more closely you can get the same thrill around the terrace deck. The seats are located around the plate and tickets will run you about $30.

To read more about the Ultimate Astros Fan Guide for the new season happening right now pick up this month’s issue of Houstonia.