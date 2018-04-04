87-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s reported missing in Katy, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 87-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease has been reported missing from the Katy area, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Helen Kincanno was last seen at a family function Tuesday night in the 3900 block of Flatwood Drive. Kincanno has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and may become disoriented.

Investigators said she left around 10:30 p.m. in a gray or silver 2015 Lincoln MKZ with Oklahoma license plate FCT 420.

It’s possible she may have traveled back to Oklahoma on her own.

Kincanno is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She was wearing a maroon shirt with blue jeans and has gray hair.

Anyone who has seen her or has information is urged to call the Harris County Missing Person Unit at 713-755-7427.