Clean and Green! Kim Ogg announces environmental program involving non-violent Harris County offenders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The Harris County District Attorney's Office unveiled Wednesday the Clean & Green program, a community service initiative that allows residents charged with low-level, non-violent offenses to clean up their criminal records by cleaning up Houston's waterways.

During a press conference, District Attorney Kim Ogg said participants me be 17 years old or older to qualify for the program, which will clear debris and invasive plants, skim waterways and perform other conservation services in public spaces across the county.

The program starts in April and eligibility will be determined by prosecutors on a case-by-case basis and excludes defendants facing domestic violence, assault or weapons charges.

Participants will be required to work one or two six-hour shifts.