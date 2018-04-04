Democratic senate candidate Beto O’Rourke stops in Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - U.S. senate candidate Beto O'Rourke is back in Houston making the rounds to get to know H-town voters and share his message.

"That we guarantee that every single one of us- not as a function of luck, or circumstance, or privilege— just a fundamental human right— can see that doctor, receive that medication, be healthy enough to do the things that we're supposed to do," O'Rourke told a group of supporters.

The Democratic challenger is vying for Republican Senator Ted Cruz's seat in Washington, and O'Rourke knows winning over voters in Cruz's backyard — so to speak — will take some work. But Beto supporters were out on Wednesday's visit.

"I think he's like a breath of fresh air for Texas!" Cristina Schneider said.

"He supports the decriminalization and medicinal purpose for cannabis here in Texas," LaTonya Whittington said.

Beto told NewsFix: "We're gonna find a way that Texas— Democrats, Republicans, big cities, small town alike— are going to lead the way for this country and for one another."