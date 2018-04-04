Elderly Ohio couple ignores flood warning signs and almost pay with their lives 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOVELAND, Ohio — Things got a little too real for an elderly Ohio couple after they ignored flood warning road signs.

"We're stuck in this water out here on this road in Loveland, right across that bridge."

Lee Taulbee, 78, and his wife make a desperate 911 call for help after driving down closed streets alongside the Little Miami River.

"Okay you're stuck in a vehicle in the water?"

"Yeah. Yes."

As the water kept rising, they remained trapped inside their pick-up.

When help arrived, the water was already up to the top of the wheel wells. First responders worked quickly to rescue the couple. They seemed rattled, but otherwise OK. Police did give the husband a citation for driving down a closed road. Chances are he won't be ignoring any more signs down the road.

The pair got lucky. Losing a water-logged truck is much better than losing a life.

About 35 miles down the road in Xenia, Ohio, the National Weather Service is trying to confirm whether a tornado caused all sorts of damage.

Severe storms, coupled with really strong winds, destroyed barns, tore roofs right off, and downed power lines. No injuries reported here, either, but repairs may be pretty costly.

Too bad mother nature never cleans up after herself!

