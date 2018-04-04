× HCSO: Man found shot unresponsive in apartment parking lot in northwest Houston

HOUSTON— The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found shot inside an apartment parking lot Tuesday.

The incident occured at the Stonehaven Apartment Homes at 290 and West Little York around 10:30 p.m.

Deputies responding to the call followed a trail of blood that led from a third floor apartment home to the parking lot. A man who was with the victim told deputies that he was shot in front of the office building. Due to the conflicting evidence and stories deputies are not able to confirm what actually happened at this time.

The man was shot in the stomach, back and leg. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, deputies say.