Houston remembers legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr

HOUSTON — Houston remembers a dark day in American history. It's been 50 years to the date since Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Memphis.

“We certainly want to pause and remember not only him but what he stood for and that's working together addressing problems in a non-violent and constructive manner,” Mayor Turner said at the beginning of Wednesday’s meeting.

At Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, attendees honored the memory of a legend.

“We're here to commemorate the life of a servant, the one who was committed to justice for all, and the person of Martin Luther King Jr. We have a musical presentation to commemorate this life,” Associate Pastor Alexander Johnson said.

“It gave me chills, there were songs we did not know, and we did not hear, but they told the story beautifully and eloquently,” Tanyel Bennett said.

A beautiful way to remember something so tragic. Rest in peace Dr. King.