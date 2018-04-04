AURORA, Ill. — Shocking police dash cam video shows the harrowing moment a 34-year-old Illinois man is pulled from his burning car by two good samaritans. Click play to watch the full story.
Illinois man rescues driver from burning vehicle
-
Body camera footage shows police save man from burning car
-
Reports of armed man on Greyhound bus spur police chase, arrest
-
Unidentified body found in burning vehicle in Huntsville, deputies say
-
Man jumps through window of burning apartment building in north Houston, firefighters say
-
Wanted suspects try to withdraw $1,500 from local woman’s bank account using fake ID, police say
-
-
MUG SHOTS: More than 100 arrested in Harris County prostitution sting operation
-
Five missing in Oklahoma gas well fire now presumed dead, including Texas man
-
First case of super-resistant gonorrhea reported
-
Chicago man accused of terroristic threats on Greyhound bus
-
Video shows Indiana man kidnapping child in broad daylight: FBI
-
-
‘Car wash bandit’ has stolen thousands of dollars in at least five states, according to police
-
Sibling of Central Michigan University shooter: ‘Please don’t make a villain of my brother’
-
Only Republican in congressional race calls Holocaust ‘…a bunch of kosher baloney’