‘Lungs in a box’ give new life to patient at Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center

HOUSTON — For four years, Silvano Trino was hooked up to a breathing machine that made daily calculations of how much oxygen he had for the week.

However, now he has a fresh pair of lungs thanks to the new "lungs in a box" technology from Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.

"This is amazing, incredible— this is the most amazing thing I ever seen," Trino said.

His wife says her family can finally move forward.

"Today means my husband can come outside and join us for family activities, do things that he hasn't been able to do for the last four years," she said.

"It's a revolution in the way we do lung transplantation and for the first time since we've had FDA approval for this were we able to use a device to transplant an organ for 10 hours out of the body," Surgical Director Dr. Gabriel Lore said.

"It kept the organ in it's living state— in its breathing state— and gave us a lot more flexibility and time to do the transplantation and gave the organs the ability to wake up faster," Lore said.

After years of waiting for help, trying the new procedure wasn't scary for this family.

"The things I used to do— used to take me 20 minutes to get dress. And oxygen, I was on 24/7 and it used to take me a long time just to go to the bathroom," Trino said.

They came all the way from Miami for the life saving surgery, and now they can make future plans.

"There's a lot more hope," Trino said.