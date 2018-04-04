Maggie’s Must-Haves: Keep it right, keep it tight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Are you in swimsuit shape? Well CW39 Houston's, Maggie Flecknoe has some must-have items that will help you keep it right and keep it tight.

BOOTY BANDS

Have your booty rockin' everywhere with Booty Bands.

Booty Bands™ is a patented physical Booty Band that comes with a proven 10-Day Bubble Your Booty workout routine that is fully downloadable or streaming.

What makes Booty Bands™ so unique and effective is; its perfect resistance strength that was created with Danita`s specific booty workout routines. We designed the fabric so that it won`t tear or bruise your skin. The Booty Bands™ won`t hike up or move around during your booty workout routines, which is a common problem women see with resistance bands.

Booty Bands™ and the booty workout routines target all parts of your booty, as well as target all of your stomach muscles. This will shrink your waist while at the same time bubbling your booty. Your abs and waist will feel and look great. All of this is designed to create your best shape.

Booty Bands™ is the best solution to bubbling your booty and shrinking your waist.

Level 1, 2, & 3 Booty Bands™ + Workout Member Videos + Small Waist Diet Plan are on sale for $69.99

BODYBOSS FITNESS GUIDE

Turn your workouts into "boss mode", with the BodyBoss Fitness Guide. It's a 12 week step-by-step exercise program.

Each are only 24 minutes (active), 3 times a week. You rapidly burn fat with HIIT circuits. No gym and no equipment needed, They also have a 12 week step-by-step meal plan.

You can buy them together or just the fitness plan.

YOGACLUB

Nothing motivates me more than new workout attire, especially when your booty looks poppin' doing downward dog in a fresh new pair of yoga pants! Well now you can have 3 new athletic pieces delivered right to your door-step each month with the YogaClub. It's a subscription box service and saves you up to 60% off retail prices. You also have your own workout stylist that picks outfits unique to you. You can either get them every month or every 3 months.

Just for our viewers get 20% off your first box with the coupon code: MORNINGDOSE20

For more Maggie's Must-Haves click here.