Multiple states opposed to citizenship question on 2020 census file federal lawsuit

WASHINGTON — There's a growing consensus about what can and cannot be asked on the next U.S. census. In 2020, the Trump administration wants to demand citizenship info, 18 states answer is no way! The coalition filed a 54-page federal lawsuit to keep the question out.

New York Attorney Gen. Eric Schneiderman, is leading the fight citing Article 1 of the constitution "requiring the federal government to conduct a full and fair count of all people in our nation."

Eighteen AG's, six cities and the bipartisan U.S. conference of mayors are all in. Texas is not, but states that have signed on are all over the map! From Washington state to North Carolina. From New Mexico to Vermont.

The Illinois A.G. calls the census "a fundamental part of our democracy." Oregon's A.G. says no case "is more important, significant or urgent." And Rhode Island's top lawyer says the citizenship question is "unconstitutional, arbitrary and will fatally undermine accuracy."

The census is taken every 10 years. Data determines each state's number of congressional seats and how to divvy up billions of federal dollars locally. Last month the commerce department announced plans to reinstate the citizenship question for the first time since 1950 to help enforce the voting rights act.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said in a statement Monday he was among legislators requesting that the next census request citizenship status, saying, "a question on citizenship is a reasonable, commonsense addition to the census."

Now the the AGs have turned opposition up a notch!

