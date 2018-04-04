Sixth Ward road construction project has residents outraged 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — How is it that a neighborhood improvement project in historic Sixth Ward could turn a brick-paved haven into a veritable battle zone? Huge craters, holes and construction signs now line the streets around Sabine and Decatur from a project that started in January.

The big problem? The city of Houston hasn't had workers in the vicinity for several weeks— and neighbors aren't happy!

The plan is to remove the historic bricks lining the street, replace drainage pipes and then re-lay the bricks. However, following a three-week sabbatical, the Houston officials says the proper permits have finally been issued. And it should be back to work as usual.

Question is: when?

With no timeline for when residents can stop parking blocks away and walking along a wood plank maze to their front door— the news of workers possibly returning to the scene soon is a step in the right direction.