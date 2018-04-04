Sketch, video of robbery suspect released after man fatally shot in Alief area, police say 

HOUSTON — Houston police released surveillance video and a composite sketch of a man wanted after a fatal shooting Tuesday in the Alief area, according to investigators.

Ramone Alviso Esquivel, 56, was pronounced at the scene after his body was found in the 8400 block of South Course around 6:30 a.m. He died from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Esquivel was reportedly in the parking lot of his apartment complex and on his way to work when he was confronted by the suspect. The suspect tried steal the victim’s personal property and Esquivel resisted, resulting in the alleged robber firing his gun.

The suspect is believed to be in his late teens, about 5 feet 11 inches tall with a skinny build. He has black hair with light red highlights or tips.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.