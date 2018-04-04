VIDEO: Suspects ‘prank call’ Pizza Hut, blockade road in alleged attempt to rob delivery woman at gunpoint in Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, Texas — The search is on for three men accused of prank calling a local Pizza Hut and then attempting to rob the delivery person at gunpoint in Magnolia, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The entire incident was captured on dash cam video that shows the heart-pounding moments the pizza shop employee is blockaded by the suspects.

The employee, 22, was sent to a delivery around 2 p.m. at a home in the 29500 block of Tanglewood Road. Investigators said she rang the doorbell and was greeted by the owner, who said he didn’t order a pizza and asked her to get off his property.

The delivery person left the home and drove onto Highland Boulevard, where she saw a dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe driving towards her before blocking the entire roadway. The sheriff’s office said two masked men got out of the vehicle and started walking towards her. She noticed one of the men was armed with a handgun and immediately put her vehicle in reverse.

The employee claims the at least on gunshot was fired at her as she sped away. She drove back onto Tanglewood Road, where she hid under a difference residence and called 911.

According to deputies, a third suspect, presumably the driver, was inside the car.

The Tahoe’s license plate appeared to be covered with a piece of clothing.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects or this crime is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).