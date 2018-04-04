Wacky weather visuals in west Texas and North Carolina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Folks living in west Texas felt like they'd gone back in time as a cloud of dust swept through Midland.

In the 1930s, severe dust storms fanned out across the drought-stricken southern plains. It became known as the Dirty Thirties. High winds and choking dust swept the region from Texas to Nebraska. People, livestock and crops were killed.

Unlike the Dust Bowl of yesteryear, Tuesday's dust-up wasn't nearly as devastating, but it does make for some great video. The dust storm pushed through ahead of a cold front making its way into the Permian Basin.

By the way, dust storms are also called haboobs in other parts of the world.

North Carolina has had some wacky weather, too. What looks like a flurry of snow is actually pollen. A home security camera caught the pine pollen blanketing an area of Apex, a suburb of Raleigh. Incidentally, single pollen grains are microscopic. These clumps of pollen were so large, they tripped the camera's motion sensor.

Now that's nothing to sneeze at!

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.