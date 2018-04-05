Closing Comments: Puppy Love

Posted 5:14 PM, April 5, 2018, by , Updated at 05:38PM, April 5, 2018

HOUSTON — How did a traffic jam lead to Grego tearing up this morning on the way to NewsFix? It wasn't the headache plaguing most Houston commuters— but instead having to witness a dog in distress! Click play to get the full story.