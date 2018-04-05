HOUSTON — How did a traffic jam lead to Grego tearing up this morning on the way to NewsFix? It wasn't the headache plaguing most Houston commuters— but instead having to witness a dog in distress! Click play to get the full story.
Closing Comments: Puppy Love
-
Closing Comments: Lost in Found NewsFix Edition
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback
-
Closing Comments: Feedback Friday!
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback Friday
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback
-
-
Closing Comments: Easter for kids
-
Closing Comments: Free Range Kids
-
Closing Comments: Bikini season already? Interesting new study on weight loss
-
Closing Comments: Austin bombings come to an end— now what?
-
Closing Comments: The burden of social media
-
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback
-
Closing Comments: Get your vote on. Or not!