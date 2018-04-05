Connecticut student driver crashes into DMV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONNECTICUT — A Connecticut student driver's bid for her driver's licenses literally turned into a crash course with a scary ending.

“All l of a sudden, I heard this loud bang and glass came flying out of the side of the window there,” witness Justin Mitchell said.

The student driver backed into this parking spot, and instead of hitting the brakes, she punched the gas, sending the car straight into the DMV building.

“You could feel the whole building shake, people came running, we didn't know what happened, we thought it was a bomb or something at first," Mitchell said.

The window was boarded up and the glass was swept away along with her chances of passing the test. Surveillance video showed customers running away as the car entered the building, one person sustained minor injuries and had to be taken to the hospital.

“I was five people away, I could have been injured. There was a couple people who were actually hurt, so it could have been much worse than it was,” Mitchell said.

The driver and the instructor were OK in the end, but just a rule of thumb...if you plow through a window at the DMV, you're definitely not going to get your license!