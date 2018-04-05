Harvey looter sentenced to 20 years in prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — A Hurricane Harvey looter is going to be spending time behind bars!

A Houston judge sentenced Thomas Gamelin, 38, to 20 years in jail.

Gamelin is accused of stealing $5,200 worth of television and cigarettes from the Walmart on Silber Road. The location was closed during last summer's storm.

An HPD officer was in the area and saw a Ford van parked outside the closed store. Then as officer got closer, he allegedly spotted Gamelin carrying out a TV.

The suspect was arrested on the spot. Investigators said surveillance video also showed him stealing from the store.

Gamelin was charged with burglary of a building.

It only took a jury two days to convict him, but 20 years?

Well, Gamelin was on parole for a drug conviction at the time of the crime. That'll do it.