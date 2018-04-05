Houston artist ‘knocks it out of the park’ with Astros World Series Artwork Collection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- The Houston Astros World Series win will be forever etched in fans' memories and now also on canvas. It's all thanks to MLB sanctioned artist and Houston native, Opie Otterstad.

Otterstad is one of the coolest people in baseball. For 15 years, he has painted some of the biggest names in baseball. He has actually captured the last 15 World Series champions. But, to actually be able to capture his hometown team, is pretty amazing.

Otterstad joined CW39 Houston's, Maggie Flecknoe live in studio to showcase part of his collection. He also talked about a special honor he's receiving from the team. Hint, hint...he's going to be getting his own World Series bling.

You can meet Otterstad and see his Astros World Series Artwork Collection in person at Houston's Off the Wall Gallery at the Galleria, this weekend.

Otterstad will be at the gallery Friday, April 6 from 5:00-7:00pm, Saturday, April 7 from 1:00-3:00 pm and 5:00-7:00 pm, and Sunday, April 8 from 2:00-4:00 pm..

The Astros World Series Artwork Collection will be on display through April 15th. And if you're a "baller" you can actually purchase one of his originals.

For more click here.