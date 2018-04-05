Houston Zoo to introduce new animals and expand exhibits

HOUSTON — A new day brings a new look at the Houston Zoo. New animals and expanded exhibits are coming over the next few years. It's all part of a campaign leading up to the zoo's centennial celebration in 2022, which was announced Thursday.
