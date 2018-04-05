HPD: Man charged with capital murder after police learn suspect, victim had violent past

HOUSTON — A suspect is facing capital murder chargers after he was connected to the death of possibly homeless man near the Museum District, according to the Houston Police Department.

Jamin Kidron Stocker, 34, is accused of shooting and killing victim Brent Tapp, 67.

Police responded to a shooting call the night of Nov. 7, 2017 in the 4400 block of Caroline Street where they found the victim lying in a parking lot with a gunshot wound. Tapp was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined Tapp was involved in a previous incident with Stocker, who shot Tapp in the leg on August 21, 2017. In January, Stocker was arrested after he was charged with aggravated assault for that shooting.

Further investigation and evidence from the scene on Caroline identified Stocker as the suspect in the deadly shooting of Tapp. On Tuesday, a capital murder charge was filed against him.