Local Rev. William A. Lawson talks about life with MLK at UH event 

HOUSTON — The University of Houston celebrated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King JR. Wednesday afternoon during a special program.

“We came out for the 50th anniversary of the death of Dr. King,” said attendee Harold Allen. “This is an event to commemorate something tragic that happened that still had a very profound impact on society and hopefully how we communicate,” Professor Christiane Spitzmueller said.

The event was held at the AD Bruce Religion Center and featured several speakers including special guest Reverend William A. Lawson, the founding pastor of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in Houston’s Third Ward, and a community activist.

Lawson reflected on his friendship with Dr. King and his time during the Civil Rights movement.

“I got a chance to know Dr. King almost by accident. I got a chance to know him as Mike King, and I didn't realize that he was going to change the course of history,” Lawson said.

Dr. King believed in freedom and equality for all, and 50 years after his death his legacy lives on.

“I hope that we can continue to remember the message from 50 years ago and that will carry forward,” Spitzmueller said.