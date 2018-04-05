Local woman released on bond after young father shot in head during viral Facebook Live video

HOUSTON — The woman arrested and charged twice after she allegedly shot a man in the head during a Facebook Live video in southeast Houston has been released on bond.

Cassandra Nickole Damper, 25, posted a $25,000 bond on Wednesday.

The suspect was initially charged with tampering with evidence. Investigators said Damper tried to remove gunshot residue from her hands while her hands were bagged and she was being detained for questioning. Soon after, she was charged for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon shooting a young local father, Devyn Holmes, 26.

She was scheduled to appear in a Harris County court room on Thursday, but sent an attorney instead. The date of her next court appearance has yet to be set.

Young father nearly killed in shooting at Valero gas station in southeast Houston

Houston police responded to a shooting call at the Valero gas station on Almeda Road near Southmore Boulevard around 2:25 a.m. Easter Sunday.

Damper, Holmes and a second man were sitting inside the vehicle and checking out loaded guns on Facebook Live when the victim told the woman she was making him uncomfortable. In response, video shows the suspect cock the weapon, point the gun at the victim and then fire one shot. The bullet hits Holmes in the head as he sits in the driver’s seat.

Holmes was taken to Ben Taub hospital in critical condition when first responders arrive. On Tuesday, the family went to social media to announce the young father was no longer on life support and breathing on his own.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

#DoItForDevyn unites family, community

During this tragic time, the community has come to the family's aid by donating money to help cover Holmes' medical expenses and to aid in taking car of Holmes' daughter.

DoItForDevyn is a GoFundMe page that has been set up to collect donations. The page has collected nearly $30,000— including a donation from NFL player Mike Evans, a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Holmes' former Ball High School classmate.

Click here to donate.