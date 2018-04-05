Masked man hiding in woman’s car strangles victim with phone cord near Memorial City, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a masked man accused of strangling a woman from the backseat of the victim’s car near the Memorial City area, according to investigators.

Officers responded to an assault call at a home in the 9800 block of Pine Lake Drive around 10:35 Wednesday.

Investigators said the victim — identified as 27-year-old woman — went into her garage to get personal items from her car. The man, wearing a mask and gloves, was hiding in the backseat of her vehicle and tried to strangle the woman with a phone cord.

The victim yelled for help and the suspect ran away as witnesses entered the garage.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.