New housing offers hope for Harvey victims and Houstonians struggling to survive

HOUSTON —A "New Hope" is on the horizon for Hurricane Harvey victims.

Dedicated to turning hope into home, New Hope Housing at Harrisburg is opening its doors to displaced Harvey victims and Houstonians struggling to survive by offering a permanent and more comfortable living solution

"When Hurricane Harvey struck Houston, New Hope housing was very honored to respond to the need of our citizens when the city asked if we could help. We were very excited to say yes. For individuals that were sleeping under the bridges and in their cars New Hope was able to come together to serve then," Nicole Cassier-Mason of New Hope Housing said.

Move in day couldn't have come quick enough for resident Debra Letchworth!

Letchworth says she is grateful to finally have a place to call home.

"I was homeless and by the grace of God I was only homeless for two months. A lot of these people have been homeless for a lot longer. If I didn't have this place, I don't know where I would be," Letchworth said.

The single room apartment is just what the doctor ordered giving Letchworth the space she always wanted.

Harrisburg currently houses 30 Harvey victims and they anticipate more occupants within the next couple of weeks.

Finally, some Hurricane Harvey comfort!