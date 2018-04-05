New report suggests changes in how Houston handles flood mitigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — A new report suggests it's time to change the way we think about flood mitigation in Houston

“We really need to measure flooding in terms of its human effects, not property damage," Project Manager Christof Spieler of the Greater Houston Flood Consortium said.

Flooding during Hurricane Harvey did not discriminate by income or property value— and neither should the data used to fix Houston's flood issues.

“The way the federal government does its cost ratio for example, basically says that a million dollar house being flooded is ten times as bad as a one hundred thousand dollar house being flooded,” Spieler said.

The consortium is a group of university researchers that teamed up with community based non-profits with expertise in hydrology, the environment and urban planning.

Their new 64-page report focuses on helping decision makers in the greater Houston area make better choice related to flood mitigation after Harvey.

Another big issue: one proposed 'third reservoir,' the one that came out of the Cypress Creek Overflow Study.

“That study's expressed purpose was to reduce flooding in undeveloped areas, which allows those areas to be developed," Spieler said. "That project will not solve existing flooding issues in Addicks or Barker, or especially Cypress Creek, which we know is a major flooding problem."

The consortium's report also addresses buyouts, unstudied watersheds, and more.

