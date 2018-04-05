NFL player Mike Evans makes $10K GoFundMe donation to aid family of local man shot in viral Facebook video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Devyn Holmes, a local man who was nearly killed during a viral Facebook live video, remains in critical condition as his family works to keep hope alive and the community gathers together in prayer.

The #DoItForDevyn campaign recently received a $10,000 boost on GoFundMe after a donation from NFL wide-receiver Mike Evans, a former-classmate of Holmes.

Investigators said Holmes, 26, was parked at a Valero gas station on Almeda Road near Southmore Boulevard around 2:25 a.m. Easter Sunday when he was shot by Cassandra Nickcole Damper, 25.

The victim, Damper and a second man — who goes by the nickname Cadillac Coleman — were checking out each others' guns when Damper claims she unknowingly click the trigger on a loaded gun, striking Holmes in the head as he sat in the driver's seat. The entire exchange was captured on Facebook Live and later posted by Cadillac Coleman.

Holmes was taken to Ben Taub Hospital in critical condition. He was on life support, but has since been taken off, according to family members.

The Do it for Devyn page was created to help the family with medical expenses and the care of Holmes' young daughter. In less than a day, it has raised more than $27,000 and the #3StackksStrong inspired by Holmes' nickname is trending on the community fundraising site.

With nearly 3,000 shares to Facebook and Twitter, the campaign is gaining support from around the world.

Since the shooting, friends have rallied together to host other fundraisers and benefits— including selling wristbands to aid the Holmes family in their time of need.

Suspect released on bond

On Wednesday, Damper was released on a $25,000 bond after being charged with tampering with evidence and aggravated assault with a deadly injury. Earlier in the investigation, police said the woman tried to wipe away gunpowder residue from her hands while she was detained for questioning.

It's unclear whether the second person in the vehicle will be charged in relation to the incident. No word whether he was ever arrested.