One of the ‘worst DUI offenders in the country’ arrested again, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERSIDE, Ill. – Police in the suburbs of Chicago arrested a woman they said is one of “the worst DUI offenders in the country.”

Riverside police arrested Tasha Schleicher, 41, of New Home, Minn., on Monday around 9:30 p.m. Police said they got a call about a woman passed out behind the wheel of her car in a gas station at 2246 South Harlem Avenue.

When officers arrived, they saw an open bottle of Crown Royal in the front passenger seat.

Officers in Riverside said she tried to fill her car with kerosene instead of gasoline.

She was charged with drunk driving, not having insurance and driving without a license, which was revoked on drunk driving charges.

Riverside police said she was “combative” with officers the entire time. She lied about her name, date of birthdate, Social Security number, and also lied about being pregnant, police said.

Schleicher told police that she was in the area after dropping off her son, who wanted "to party" in Indiana for spring break, according to the Riverside-Brookfield Landmark.

She has six DUIs in six states, according to police.

In one incident, she was with her children in the car when she lost control and slammed into the median multiple times before her tire blew and the bare rim forced her to stop five miles later. When an officer approached the car, she was allegedly nursing the infant.

During another DUI arrest, she told the officer who pulled her over that she had her children with her, even though she was alone in the car, according to the paper.

Schleicher’s 11 children have been taken away from her in Minnesota, all related to drunk and impaired driving situations, according to police.