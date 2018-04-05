Dayton ISD music teacher, boy scouts leader charged with five counts of child pornography

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUMBLE, Texas — A Dayton ISD teacher has been arrested and charged after investigators found child pornography being stored and shared from his home computer in Humble, according to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office. The suspect has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, school officials confirmed.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip regarding Joshua Janecka, 31, and notified the constable office's high tech crimes division.

Janecka has been identified as a music teacher at Richter Elementary Shool and a scout leader with Boy Scouts of America. Constables said the suspect has been a swim instructor for children for several years.

On Wednesday, the constable's office executed a search warrant at the suspect's home, where images, literature, and videos of children being sexually exploited and sexually assaulted were found. The task force has also seized Janecka's work computer for analysis.

“As a result of the child pornography recovered at his home, Joshua Janecka was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with five counts of Possession of Child Pornography and one count of Promotion of Child Pornography. His total bond was set at $22,500," Constable Mark Herman said.

The school district released the following statement: