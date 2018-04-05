× WATCH LIVE: Subdivision residents file lawsuit claiming faulty design caused major home flooding during Harvey

HOUSTON — Hundreds homeowners in the Riverstone subdivision have filed a lawsuit against a local engineering firm after the Brazos River flooded their neighborhoods during Hurricane Harvey.

The lawsuit filed against Costello, Inc. claims the houses were built with a major design flaw that lead to severe rainwater intrusion.

The resident and the law firm representing them are holding a press conference to speak out about their complaints.

